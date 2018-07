© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev



Syrian air defense forces thwarted a strike on Sunday night that targeted the T4 air base in Homs province, Reuters reported.Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed that a missile shelling targetet "Iranian fighters" at the T4 Air base, AFP Reported.Israeli missiles targeted the T4 Air base in Homs in an attack on Sunday night, Syrian state media said citing a military source, Reuters reported.The Israeli-Syrian relations are strained, particularly over the disputed Golan Heights. Israel occupied the region in the 1967 Six-Day War with Syria and annexed the territory in 1981. The international community has not recognized the annexation. Israel has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the presence of Iranian and pro-Iranian forces in Syria.In June, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said that Iran's military presence in Syria was misinterpreted by Israel amid escalating tensions, stressing that Tehran's presence in Syria was limited to the work of its military advisers on the Syrian Army's side.