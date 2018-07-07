© Crooks and Liars



"For the sake of transparency and to keep the American people as fully informed as possible about these matters, the task force should consider interviewing these individuals in an open setting."

Devin Nunes is up to something. The House Intelligence Committee chairman has been writing letters lately, asking that two other House chairman - Bob Goodlatte of the Judiciary Committee and Trey Gowdy of the Oversight Committee - pick up parts of the Trump-Russia investigation that Nunes started. It's as if Nunes, who shook loose some of the key publicly-known facts in the probe, is having a grand going-out-of-business sale. But that's clearly not the case.The short version is thateven as Nunes devotes his own committee's resources to learning whether the FBI used informants against the 2016 Trump campaign and, if so, how many, when, and how much money was spent on the project.Last fall Goodlatte and Gowdy announced the formation of a joint Judiciary-Oversight task force to investigate "decisions made by the Department of Justice in 2016." At the time of the announcement, on Oct. 24, 2017, the focus was mostly on various aspects of the Clinton email investigation. But it has since broadened to include the Trump-Russia probe, which involved many of the same key players at the Justice Department. Now, it is the vehicle to continue parts of the original House Intel investigation.The first letter focused on17 in all, whose actions formed the focus of the first phase of Nunes' investigation, on the Trump dossier. The second letter focused on10 in all, whose role in the dossier and other matters formed the second part of Nunes' probe. And the third letter focused on15 in all, whose names have popped up throughout the investigation.Each letter listed some intriguing interview subjects - some that have been the topic of public discussion and some that haven't. Nunes said the same thing in all three letters:The Justice Department and FBI letter included some obvious names -- but also, a little-known but high ranking DOJ official;, until recently an FBI official who handled the bureau's (increasingly difficult) relations with Congress;, until recently a prosecutor who took part in the Clinton and Trump-Russia investigations; and several others. Some, like McCabe and, recently, Strzok, have talked to Congress about the Trump-Russia probe before. Others never have.a former top aide to both President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, andwho were known to have played a role in the department's handling of the Trump dossier, but alsorecently nominated by President Trump to be U.S. ambassador to Albania;, a top U.S. diplomat in London; anda former Wall Street Journal and Washington Post reporter who became a top aide to both Vice President Joe Biden and Obama and is also married to, a former Journal reporter who left the paper in late 2016 to join the opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which started the Trump dossier.The final letter, the people outside government letter, includedas well as his bosses at Fusion GPS,and, another former Journal reporter who is married to Simpson; former Clinton campaign chiefwife of Bruce Ohr, the Justice Department official closely involved with the Trump dossier; top Democratic lawyer, and the man-who-needs-no-introduction,But it's not clear if Goodlatte and Gowdy will get to them all.And one last thing:Some Republicans are increasingly confident they will keep control of the House. But there is a good chance, some would say a very good chance, that they won't.There will be no more Republican subpoenas, no more demands that Fusion GPS figures testify. The Intelligence, Judiciary, and Oversight committees will likely be run by Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, and Elijah Cummings, or in any event by Democrats.The current GOP committee leadership has done a lot in the last year. But their time might be running out.