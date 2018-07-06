'Night-shining' noctilucent clouds forming 50 miles above Earth's surface are becoming more common

'Night-shining' noctilucent clouds forming 50 miles above Earth's surface are becoming more common

A new media narrative emerges anticipating signs in the sky -- and blaming them on Global Warming. Extreme flooding, hail, and temperature events worldwide are destroying agriculture, heralding the arrival of the modern Grand Solar Minimum. Start growing food today.


Sources