Two recent articles* have again demonstrated that the greatest "terrorist" entity on earth is not the bogymen - Russia, China, Iran, North Korea - so often portrayed by Western presstitudes and the American government, but the United States itself! Ever since World War II, the US has been the most militaristic, far surpassing all of the Communist and dictatorial regimes combined.Some startling and rarely reported facts:Despite all of the "America First" bluster at the start of the Trump Administration, little has changed but, in fact, things have escalated. While G.W. Bush in his wicked eight years dropped over 24 bombs per day and his successor upped that total to 34 bombs per day, the current Bomber-in-Chief has, in his first year in office, averaged 121 bombs per day!Despite these grisly statistics, which are hardly ever reported by the mainstream press, the military industrial complex and the controlled Western media outlets have propagated the lie of "precision bombing." Precision bombing has been trumpeted to minimize the effect of US aggression to the public that only true belligerents are targeted and not innocents.When US bombing is reported by the press, the actual casualties and property damage are never accurately given. The most notorious example of this mendacity was the coverage of Bush II's Iraq war. "The US and its allies ruthlessly carpet-bombed Iraq," a UN report acknowledged,Later accounts of what actually happened showed that "only seven percent of the 88,500 tons of bombs and missiles devastating Iraq were 'precision weapons.'"Despite these facts, US policy makers have the gall to call certain regimes "rogue" and/or "terrorist." Do not look for any de-escalation, however, as "defense" spending for 2018 is set at $700 billion with an increase of $16 billion in the following year. Yes, more taxes extorted from the public for the pulverization of peoples and their homes across the globe!Even if these statistics were of common knowledge, do not look for things to change. The majority of the American public loves its military and government and has been conditioned to overlook and accept nearly all of its military engagements and the propaganda that attempts to justify them.Through education, the press, books, and the electronic media, the intelligentsia was able to manipulate public opinion. Americans began to glorify war under the guise of spreading democracy and "freedom" to everyone, whether they wanted it or not.Under current ideological conditions, a reversal of thinking to a non-interventionist foreign policy is not likely. The only way that the nation's rampaging foreign policy will be checked is through an economic collapse or a severe dollar crisis, the latter of which would end the greenback's status as the world's reserve currency.If America no longer has the means to fund its military around the world, its imperialism will quickly come to an end. It is extremely burdensome on a domestic economy to maintain a global empire and one that is actively engaged in costly military operations. If the nation's economy severely contracts or the dollar can no longer be printed with impunity, the bombing of other peoples and political involvement in overseas affairs would have to cease, or be drastically curtailed. A historical example of this is Great Britain after WWII.As it stands now, only financial calamity will bring down the world's foremost terrorist state. If such a scenario comes about, the US may become the recipient of the destruction, loss of life, and mayhem it has unleashed upon the world.