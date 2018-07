Thursday night, Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman Tom Perez introduced former President Barack Obama as America's "real president" at a DNC fundraiser. "Let's give it up for the real president of the United States," Perez said at Thursday's fundraiser,



Obama reportedly then told the crowd of Democratic donors that they are "right to be concerned" about Trump's presidency.

Perez's false descriptor for Obama is just the latest instance of prominent Democrats abandoning political norms in order to undermine President Trump.

If you believe recent media accounts, the former Democratic president has suddenly transcended the political fray. It's as if a newly "Zen-like" Barack Obama is content to just write his memoir and let Donald Trump and Republicans write the next chapter of history.

The 44th president has "virtually disappeared" from the political scene and is sitting idly by as his legacy is dismantled piece by piece. From an exclusive interview, the periodical concluded Obama was "modeling his political engagement out of office after George W. Bush's" - that is, staying out of the rough-and-tumble of politics, maintaining distance from his former office and resigning himself to be an elder statesman fading into the sunset.

Don't buy it.

Don't be fooled into believing that because you don't see Barack Obama attacking President Trump from behind a microphone, that he's not active in behind the scenes efforts to take down President Trump and destroy his Make America Great Again agenda.Barack Obama could've moved back to Chicago, the place he falsely calls home, the place where residents are on the hook for $200 million to build a shrine to him.Barack Obama, who grew up in Hawaii, but likes to call Chicago his hometown, landed the ultimate slap in the face to Chicago residents. The man without a legacy and his good friend, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, are pulling a disgusting bait and switch on Illinois residents. Instead of building a presidential library, as promised to the City Council, the Obama Presidential Center organizers will instead, build a massive shrine to Barack and Michelle Obama, at the cost of almost $200 million to Illinois taxpayers.If Barack and Michelle had such close ties to the city of Chicago,Paul Sperry of the New York Post reports -In a cover story asking "Where is Barack Obama?" for example, New York magazine concluded that: Obama is doing far more to shape the political landscape than is visible. In fact,From his sprawling DC office not far from the White House, where he oversees a full-time staff of 20, Obama has held regular meetings with Democratic lawmakers, as well asObama has also met with his attorney general,according to Politico.which Obama helped his old friend launch.Obama, who maintains a home in Chicago, originally said he only planned to stay in Washington temporarily, until his youngest daughter, Sasha, now 17, finished high school there. But the family is clearly putting down deeper roots. They recently bought their DC rental home and erected a massive security wall around the property, which includes offices, and are installing a swimming pool.While it may be true Obama does not want to engage directly in Washington politics, including personally protesting Trump's policies,That nonprofit -- is not exactly a household name. But it is no less thanMost recently,against the administration's border policies, which it has decried as "cruel and inhumane." OFA describes itself as a "nonpartisan grass-roots-driven organization," but it clearly has a pro-Obama agenda. In fact,including Jon Carson and Jim Messina, who co-chair the group, and Katie Hogan, who serves as its executive director, according to recent tax filings by the nonprofit.Though Obama has no official or legal role in OFA, he features the group along with his foundation on his post-presidency Web site and rallies its foot soldiers, who wear blue T-shirts with big white "OFA" letters, in conference calls. After Trump won, for example, he phoned to "fire up" Carson and his team and told them not to worry, thatMore recently, Obama sent an e-mail to "OFA supporters" urging them to "keep going in 2018," because "there's simply too much at stake this year." Obama has tweeted from OFA's account before and after leaving the White House, and while he was in the White House,Earlier this year, moreover, he met with Hogan to discuss how the group can flex its muscles during the midterm campaign to help Democrats recapture the House, according to The New York Times. To that end,that could be key to a Democratic takeover of the House. With offices in DC and Chicago,