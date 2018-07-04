Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright
© Saul Loeb / AFP
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright on Sunday called President Trump the "most undemocratic president in modern American history."

Albright made the comments on BBC while being questioned about Trump's strategies as a political leader and if he could be described as a "fascist."

"I don't think President Trump is a fascist," Albright said on "The Andrew Marr Show." "I do think he's the most undemocratic president in modern American history. That troubles me.

"By the way, it's not easy as a former diplomat to be in a foreign country and criticize one's own president. But I am concerned."


Albright later elaborates that she does not view Trump as a "fascist" because that would mean the president uses violence to achieve his goals. But she added that his attitude toward the media is a cause for concern.

"I think his attitude towards freedom of speech, and the role of the media and his disregard for institutions, that worries me," Albright said.

Albright, who served as secretary of State from 1997-2001, has continually criticized Trump throughout his presidency, and recently said that his administration's immigration policies were "un-American and appalling."

She railed against Trump for his rhetoric regarding immigrants last month, tweeting that "immigrants, legal or not, are people who want to improve their lives. To refer to them as animals or insects is to foster hate."