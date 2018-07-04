He has been clear that the default position should always be to believe 'accusations,' and when speaking about his zero-tolerance stance on allegations said "The standard applies to everyone. There is no context in which someone doesn't have responsibility for things they've done in the past."

Funny how the rules change the moment Trudeau could be in trouble...Justin Trudeau has finally spoken publicly about the alleged 'Kokanee Grope.'"I remember that day in Creston well, it was an Avalanche Foundation event to support avalanche safety. I had a good day that day. I don't remember any negative interactions that day at all," said Trudeau.Coming from most politicians, that might be an acceptable response.Except, Trudeau has previously said those kind of responses are inadequate.Even worse for Trudeau is that he's applied those standards to his own MPs, ruining their reputations and basically ending their political careers by booting them over allegations - including allegations made by an NDP MP who now faces her own allegations.So, Trudeau was happy to apply his zero-tolerance approach when it wasn't about him,Everyone else watches their career go down in flames, while Trudeau gets to say "I don't recall any negative interactions," which is a clear abandonment of his past stance.How convenient.It's a disgusting level of hypocrisy, and it's yet the latest example of Trudeau's contempt for the truth, and contempt for the Canadian people.