Human right groups have been protesting against the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia, citing the Gulf kingdom's involvement in the conflict in Yemen.by the country's leading weapons manufacturer FN Herstal, the news agency Belga reported.The council explained its decision by thein Saudi Arabia.In 2017 Saudi Arabia bought 153 million euros worth of arms from the Belgian arms maker.In December 2017, the Belgian Human Rights League and the National Peace and Democracy Coordination Center, backed by Amnesty International, appealed to the State Council to annul licenses for the export of lethal arms to the Gulf kingdom.FN Herstal, often referred to as Fabrique Nationale, produces a wide range of arms, from pistols to heavy machineguns and is currently the largest exporter of military small arms in Europecing.In 2015, Saudi Arabia bought more than 575 million euros worth of arms made by FN Herstal, which accounts for a hefty 65 percent of Wallonia's arms exports.Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government, headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, and the Houthi Shia movement, now in control of the capital Sana'a, was which has been backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh since 2015.The Saudi-led coalition has been participating in the military conflict in Yemen since March 2015 upon the request of President Hadi.