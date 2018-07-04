snow

Snow in British Columbia July 02, 2018 and the news article covers heat in Ontario devoting a few sentences to the snow coverage in an article about snow cover in July, but the other 5 paragraph to how warm it is elsewhere. Ski resorts with honest journalism calling snow through their stories, heat not mentioned once.

Hudson Bay ice anomalies continue with ice measurements and food / fuel prices up which means now more than ever you need to take measures to grow your own food to keep costs low in your life.


Sources