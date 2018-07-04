Snow in British Columbia July 02, 2018 and the news article covers heat in Ontario devoting a few sentences to the snow coverage in an article about snow cover in July, but the other 5 paragraph to how warm it is elsewhere. Ski resorts with honest journalism calling snow through their stories, heat not mentioned once.Hudson Bay ice anomalies continue with ice measurements and food / fuel prices up which means now more than ever you need to take measures to grow your own food to keep costs low in your life.