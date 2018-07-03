Hello snow! July 2 and the top of the Bullet has a nice fresh dusting. Biking and hiking will remain closed for the morning, so feel free to stay cosy and warm in bed. #brrr #bigwhite #kelowna pic.twitter.com/IGY7SiCVlE — Big White Ski Resort (@BigWhite) July 2, 2018



#WBOps Peak Chair opening is delayed this morning due to snow removal. Stay tuned for updates. — Whistler Blackcomb (@WhistlerBlckcmb) July 2, 2018



Snow falls on Interior mountain passes and ski hills at the start of JulyNo matter where you go in the province today, you won't escape the cold.Rain showers are expected to periodically hit several regions of B.C. until Wednesday and if you're up in the mountains there's snow.The cold spot for the province on Monday is Clinton, while the hottest spot is Vancouver Harbour. To the north, Terrace will reach temperatues of 19 C, while it will only get up to 13 C in the Okanagan.The Interior of the province and the Lower Mainland could see a chance of a thunderstorm Monday afternoon, while the Island is expected to get showers through out the day.For those travelling on the Coquihalla or Okanagan Connector watch for pooling water and slippery sections due to rain. At the Pennask Summit on Highway 97 C, a dusting of snow is covering the road."But, it is not unheard of for this time of year."Lundquist said this cooler system will not stick around long as the long-range forecast shows hot weather and sunshine returning at the end of the next week.