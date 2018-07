© AP/Hau Dinh



"the contrast troubles Russian experts and former U.S. officials who worry the president is liable to make promises to a Russian autocrat he seems eager to please."

"it's not clear Trump is looking for a confrontational summit with the Russian leader," and quotes Nile Gardiner, director of the conservative Heritage Foundation's Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, who believes that "there's no point in having a summit unless you're going to stand up to Putin."

"Most U.S. allies dread the meeting because all signs suggest that Trump views it not as a session to clear misunderstandings and reduce tensions on issues where the two sides have common interests (military and intelligence officers have these sorts of discussions routinely), but rather as a summit to build trust and friendship where there is no basis for either."

"a US military delegation (including George B. MacClellan, the future commander of the Northern army in the early stages of the Civil War) went to Russia. American citizens sent arms and munitions to Russia. The Americans went to the Crimea to fight or serve as engineers on the Russian side."

Judging by the reaction of the US mainstream media, the world, as we know it, will end in July when Donald Trump meets Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.But why do they think that a deal between the US president and the Russian leader is a bad thing? Why do they say that leaving Putin and Trump unsupervised in the same room is a "doomsday scenario"? Their reasons have nothing to do with American interests.The Helsinki summit is literally a chance to stop a new Cold War, and therefore is a nightmare for the "Washingtonian swamp" that Trump promised to drain.The US media wants to portray Trump as someone too inept and too vulnerable to go toe-to-toe with Putin.Politico believes thatThe Hill is concerned thatFor Slate , the whole idea of a friendly or even neutral summit with the Russian leader is offensive:on a crucial issue. Namely, without Russian cooperation there is absolutely no way Trump can put an economic stranglehold on Iran and keep the oil price comfortable for the US economy.Let's face it, Russia is a key player in OPEC, even if Russia is not a formal member of the organization. Only OPEC (mostly Saudi Arabia) and Russia have some spare oil production capacity to cushion the price shock of Trump's sanctions in Iran.According to Reuters , "a senior State Department official said this week that countries will need to cut their imports of Iranian oil to zero from November and exemptions are unlikely."Without additional production from OPEC and Russia, the sanctions will push the global oil price to new highs. Trump tried and failed to obtain a unilateral output increase from Saudi Arabia.Washington needs the Kremlin's cooperation and judging by the statements made by John Bolton during a recent CBS interview , the so-called "Crimean issue" may be a part of a "deal" offered to Russia.It's important that Trump seems to know more about Crimea than the average American "expert on Russia." For instance, he knows that Crimeans are Russian-speaking. Maybe, while preparing for the Helsinki summit he will find out that American volunteers fought for Russia against the British Empire during the Crimean War; so siding with Moscow on Crimea would be a historically justified position for the US president. According to a British historian and writer known for his works on Russian history, Orlando Figes,A pro-Russian stance on Crimea has a long history in the US. Moreover,who advocate war with Russia (a cold, hot or an economic one) over CrimeaThose same Russophobes also tend to misrepresent the interests of people like George Soros, who played a big role in the Ukrainian coup, as well as the interests of the American people.It remains to be seen whether Trump is able and willing to use that chance. However, even a small step towards de-escalation is infinitely better than a small step towards conflict.