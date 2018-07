© Facebook

"When deputies attempted to make contact with the wanted subject, not Suarez-Diaz, they located an unsecured door in the basement area of the home." Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said in a statement. "When the deputy opened that door they observed what appeared to be a large marijuana grow house."

Georgia deputies got a lucky break when they stumbled upon a massive, $1.2 million marijuana grow house, while making a house call on an unrelated matter in Cherokee County.They found a lot more than they'd bargained for when they entered the basement:The grow house contained a whopping 247 plants and over 100 pounds of weed. According to authorities, the drugs had a street value of $1,287,000."This is not a mom and pop operation. This is a very sophisticated operation," Cmdr. Phil Price of Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad told WSBTV.The deputies then spotted Suarez-Diaz, who ran from the house when he saw the authorities. The deputies chased him over several fences in neighboring backyards before they caught him.He is in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.