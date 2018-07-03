© AP Photo/ Cai Yang/Xinhua via AP



China is currently developing an ultra-powerful rocket that could deliver heavier payloads into low-Earth orbit than NASA's devices can, according to Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua."NASA's Space Launch System, or SLS, is an advanced launch vehicle that provides the foundation for human exploration beyond Earth's orbit. With its unprecedented power and capabilities, SLS is the only rocket that can send Orion, astronauts and large cargo to the moon on a single mission," NASA wrote on its website June 29.China is also currently developing a reusable space rocket, the Long March-8 carrier rocket, which is expected to make its maiden flight around 2021."China's aerospace industry is making efforts to develop low-cost vehicles that can enter space rapidly to support future large-scale space exploration and promote a commercial space industry," Long told Xinhua in April.In April, China asked the public to submit innovative design ideas for the country's own version of a manned lunar exploration mission currently being planned."Manned lunar exploration is an important part of the manned space program," Zhou said recently, Asia Times reported.when from October 1934 to October 1935, Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai led the incipient Red Army in a long circuitous route to establish a new base in the north of China, a course of action that eventually led to the communist victory in the civil war in 1949.