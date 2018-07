© Lifang Yang



Onlookers started chanting in support of the English Defence League founder, while a separate video shows another accuse Mayor Khan of being a jihadist' in a furious rantSadiq Khan has been heckled with vile abuse and called a "jihadist" by far-right activists at a speech.During a debate last night supporters of Tommy Robinson caused chaos, shouting "Free Tommy!" at the Mayor and telling him he wasn't welcome in London.A question and answer session with Londoners had to be stopped several times after outbursts from furious protesters.Mr Robinson's far-right supporters have been disrupting events and holding marches since he was jailed for breaking reporting restrictions on a recent court case. Security were then forced to kick him and others out of the venue so the debate could continue.But just as the disruption finished another man at the back of the room started shouting about surveillance.It's not clear what the man, who was also escorted out by security was referring to in his outburst.Londoners who were keen to get on with the debate shouted at him to "get out!""A very good night to you as well, sir," Mr Khan replied to him.Onlooker Lifang Yang told The Sun Online: "A few of them started booing him, then they started interrupting, shouting and screaming."I was quite confused, I didn't know what they were shouting about.At the same event a furious Mum confronted the Mayor over the city's spike in violent crime. A passionate Londoner told him she didn't feel safe in her own city - and was given a huge round of applause for her rousing speech.