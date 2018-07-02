khan london
London Mayor Sadiq Khan was given both barrels at a 'State of London' LBC event last night, with a lady in the crowd telling him straight: "We don't feel safe anymore".

Receiving support from the crowd as she spoke, the woman told Mayor Khan: "There are no bobbies on our street, Londoners don't feel safe, our communities don't feel safe.

"You give me statistics Mr. Khan, but for me as a parent, I'm telling you, we do not feel safe.

"We do not feel safe in London and we want you to do something about it!"

The wave of violence in the capital is truly disturbing. This year in London there have already been 81 murder investigations, compared to 83 in the whole of 2014.


Sadly, many of the victims are young. Just the other day a 15-year-old was stabbed to death in Romford.

We stand with law abiding citizens against criminals and want a tougher approach when it comes to law and order. If you share our values then please support Westmonster with a monthly or single donation. Thank you.

There is a total lack of urgency when it comes to cutting off this horrific surge in violence.

The meeting also saw pro-Tommy Robinson protesters interrupt Khan, heckling him and calling the London Mayor "a disgrace".