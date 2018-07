London Mayor Sadiq Khan was given both barrels at a 'State of London' LBC event last night , with a lady in the crowd telling him straight: "We don't feel safe anymore".Receiving support from the crowd as she spoke, the woman told Mayor Khan:The wave of violence in the capital is truly disturbing.Sadly, many of the victims are young. Just the other day a 15-year-old was stabbed to death in Romford We stand with law abiding citizens against criminals and want a tougher approach when it comes to law and order. If you share our values then please support Westmonster with a monthly or single donation. Thank you.There is a total lack of urgency when it comes to cutting off this horrific surge in violence.The meeting also saw pro-Tommy Robinson protesters interrupt Khan , heckling him and calling the London Mayor "a disgrace".