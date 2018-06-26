You want the truth? I feel safer here than I do in London.

Enda Brady says he has seen no sign of the ultras and hooligans that certain sections of the UK press have been obsessing over.There was a moment late on Friday night when my heart sank.We were seconds away from broadcasting live from Lenin Square in Nizhny Novgorod ahead of England's World Cup match here, when two burly guys in their 20s approached us, drunk on life and heading home.But what happened next amazed me.They stood still and silent, behind the camera and listened to what I was saying on live TV.So much for the ultras and hooligans that certain sections of the UK tabloid press have been obsessing over for the last two years in the run up to this tournament.I've lost count of how often this has happened to me.A colleague texted yesterday urging me to "stay safe out there".Yes there is a police presence. Yes the security is tight. Yes you are being observed.But everyone here is fully aware of the ridiculous scare stories that grew wings and flew to the skies before even a ball had been kicked.Maybe there are ultras and hooligans, but the authorities are doing a very good job of hiding them.Maybe they need to get off their keyboards and put down their tabloid of choice.I'm at a World Cup. They're not. Block and move on.There's a beautiful world out there, if you embrace it.The Russians certainly are.