© John Sibley / Reuters



About the author



George Galloway was a member of the British Parliament for nearly 30 years. He presents TV and radio shows (including on RT). He is a film-maker, writer and a renowned orator.

It was the dogs what done it. The picture of the "pile of canine corpses on the streets of Russia killed in the name of the world cup," I mean.Or at least the thousands of people who had retweeted the image thought so, before it turned out the dead dogs were Pakistani, killed for public health reasons in Karachi five years before. A lie half-way around the world before the truth could get a leash on it.It was that Pavlovian reaction which made me take the World Cup for my topic this week.This is a considerable set-back for the Russia-haters, and one must be on one's toes for any potential provocations yet to fructify, though the usual suspects continue to try to make up ground.The Russian team scored five because "a one-way ticket to Siberia would've been the reward for failure" was one jibe I read (they haven't caught up with the fact that nowadays Siberia is rather a "happening" place). The "trains are running on time and all is going like clock-work" because of course "that's what happens in dictatorships" was another.But at the radio stations where I work (Mr Rupert Murdoch's Talksport & Talkradio) the entire building is rocking, relishing every minute of the show so far. And full of respect for Russia's handling of the spectacle too.But the dawning realization that countries placed by the West "beyond the pale" are as developed, prosperous, capable and maybe happier than our own is not the only "changing of the guard" being witnessed at World Cup 2018.Italy haven't even qualified and neither have the Netherlands, two giants now ghosts of the past. The holders Germany were humbled by effervescent, unstoppable Mexico. The titanic majesties of Brazil held by tiny Switzerland, hitherto renowned for the cuckoo clock and the chocolate box.France and Argentina have looked a shadow of their reputations and even Uruguay, a pocket-sized footballing superpower were, well, in Egypt's pocket until the very last minute.The message for politics is now written on the subway walls, as Paul Simon once put it. Or if you prefer Bob Dylan, "the first ones now will later be last, the slow ones now will later be fast. The times they are a-changin'..."