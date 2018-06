© Wikipedia



The World Cup in Russia is turning out to be a stunning success and a PR disaster for Britain's anti-Russian cohorts. Even BBC sports journalists and pundits are ignoring propaganda narratives and going off-message to enthuse about everything Russian, especially the welcome they are receiving."Fans are having the time of their lives and telling their British relatives and friends back home they are missing something special. They describe amazing chance encounters and magical atmospheres. In bars, on the streets, something is happening and it is all good," one British soccer fan told FWM.The Soccer World Cup is currently being held in 11 cities in European Russia.Two notorious anti-Russian "journalists" Shaun Walker and Luke Harding from the Guardian have been trying to keep up the Russia-bashing while UK sports journalists like Barney Ronay, from the same paper,Shawn Walker's credibility is particularly low. He is the reporter who claimed to have "personally witnessed Russian AFVs invading Ukraine" when he was too far away from the border to see them and had amazingly forgotten to bring his smart phone so he could take a geolocated photo. Despite that he continues with snide comments about Russia "poisoning of Sergei Skripal", "1936 Olympics, held in Nazi Germany" and "safety of LGBT fans".Alec Luhn, the "Russia correspondent for The Telegraph" and Walker, the correspondent "Covering central and eastern Europe for The Guardian" were both were in Volgograd, the former Stalingrad, to report on "Russian Nazis" in a pub. Luhn sees Russians chanting "jugend SS" songs and minutes later Walker "hears a group of three Russians sing a "Hitler Jugend, SS" song".But a Russian blogger Borisenko posted some evidence calling out the fake news by the British reporters."Remember yesterday there was a lot of talk about the English journalist who wrote about the alleged Russians who sang Nazi songs in a bar in Volgograd?In Volgograd, where the Battle of Stalingrad took place, almost 2 million people perished to defeat of Nazi forces in WWII.The video appears to show the fans singing: "Spurs are on their way to Auschwitz, Hitler's gonna gas them again, you can't stop them, the Yids from Tottenham, the yids from White Hart Lane," while laughing and performing Nazi salutes.Such actions meant to incite hatred based on race or religion is punishable in Russia with up to five years in prison. According to reports in the UK media, British police are already working with the Football Association to investigate of the video.During the Winter Olympics held in Sochi, Russia, in 2014 the UK media never corrected fake news about alleged brown water, a dead dog, falling doorknobs and malfunctioning toilets because the Ukraine coup occupied all the reporting space.