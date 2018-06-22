Puppet Masters
The UK's anti-Russian propaganda is self-destructing as the World Cup carries on
Free West Media
Thu, 21 Jun 2018 12:47 UTC
"It's all about Russian people getting together with people from all over the world and getting along perfectly. Sport fans have travelled to Russia to see their teams and British sports journalists have not had the full self-censorship training."
The Soccer World Cup is currently being held in 11 cities in European Russia.
Two notorious anti-Russian "journalists" Shaun Walker and Luke Harding from the Guardian have been trying to keep up the Russia-bashing while UK sports journalists like Barney Ronay, from the same paper, are destroying their efforts.
Shawn Walker's credibility is particularly low. He is the reporter who claimed to have "personally witnessed Russian AFVs invading Ukraine" when he was too far away from the border to see them and had amazingly forgotten to bring his smart phone so he could take a geolocated photo. Despite that he continues with snide comments about Russia "poisoning of Sergei Skripal", "1936 Olympics, held in Nazi Germany" and "safety of LGBT fans".
Alec Luhn, the "Russia correspondent for The Telegraph" and Walker, the correspondent "Covering central and eastern Europe for The Guardian" were both were in Volgograd, the former Stalingrad, to report on "Russian Nazis" in a pub. Luhn sees Russians chanting "jugend SS" songs and minutes later Walker "hears a group of three Russians sing a "Hitler Jugend, SS" song".
But a Russian blogger Borisenko posted some evidence calling out the fake news by the British reporters."Remember yesterday there was a lot of talk about the English journalist who wrote about the alleged Russians who sang Nazi songs in a bar in Volgograd? They found them. But they were not Russian, but... British... This is Volgograd! Stalingrad!" In Volgograd, where the Battle of Stalingrad took place, almost 2 million people perished to defeat of Nazi forces in WWII.
The attached video shows three drunk British soccer fans mocking Auschwitz, giving the Hitler salute and shouting "Sieg Heil!" The video appears to show the fans singing: "Spurs are on their way to Auschwitz, Hitler's gonna gas them again, you can't stop them, the Yids from Tottenham, the yids from White Hart Lane," while laughing and performing Nazi salutes.
Such actions meant to incite hatred based on race or religion is punishable in Russia with up to five years in prison. According to reports in the UK media, British police are already working with the Football Association to investigate of the video.
During the Winter Olympics held in Sochi, Russia, in 2014 the UK media never corrected fake news about alleged brown water, a dead dog, falling doorknobs and malfunctioning toilets because the Ukraine coup occupied all the reporting space.
Comment: So much for the scare mongering. Try as they might, there really isn't much the mainstream media can do except dig their graves deeper because by the end of it, there will be many 'on-the-ground' reports from all around the world that will counter their fake narratives. See also: