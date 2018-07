© AFP



A Philippines mayor, who paraded drug suspects around his city and at the same time allegedly had drug ties himself, was shot dead - possibly by a sniper - during a flag-raising event. The shocking murder was caught on video."The bullet went through his chest," Superintendent Renato Mercado, Tanuan police chief, told local media.In amateur footage Halili is seen standing in a line with government employees singing the national anthem "Lupang Hinirang" in front of city hall. As camera shifts to another group, a single shot is heard, followed by screams and people scattering.Warning: Disturbing video:However, the mayor was also suspected of ties with drug lords himself. The 'Narco-politician' was among scores of officials in the Duterte administration publicly linked to drugs and eventually stripped of police powers. He vehemently denied all allegations against him.Halili is the fourth 'narco' politician to be killed amid the Duterte's notorious war on drugs which the controversial Philippines leader has waged since he took his post in 2016.