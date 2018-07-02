Philippine mayor
Tanauan Mayor Antonio Halili
A Philippines mayor, who paraded drug suspects around his city and at the same time allegedly had drug ties himself, was shot dead - possibly by a sniper - during a flag-raising event. The shocking murder was caught on video.

Mayor Antonio Halili of Tanauan city in Batangas province south of capital Manila was targeted by an unknown perpetrator on Monday morning. He died from his wounds on the way to the hospital. "The bullet went through his chest," Superintendent Renato Mercado, Tanuan police chief, told local media.

In amateur footage Halili is seen standing in a line with government employees singing the national anthem "Lupang Hinirang" in front of city hall. As camera shifts to another group, a single shot is heard, followed by screams and people scattering.

Warning: Disturbing video:


Halili, dubbed by local media as 'Duterte of Batangas' gained notoriety for his anti-drug crusade in Tanauan. He made alleged drug dealers and users do so-called 'walks of shame' around the city back in 2016.

However, the mayor was also suspected of ties with drug lords himself. The 'Narco-politician' was among scores of officials in the Duterte administration publicly linked to drugs and eventually stripped of police powers. He vehemently denied all allegations against him.

Halili is the fourth 'narco' politician to be killed amid the Duterte's notorious war on drugs which the controversial Philippines leader has waged since he took his post in 2016.