U.S. President Donald Trump has declined to rule out recognizing Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula only days ahead of a planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Asked by reporters at the White House late on June 29News reports have cited European leaders as saying thatTrump while campaigning for the presidency in 2016 also refused to rule out recognizing Russia's 2014 land grab as he vowed repeatedly to improve U.S. ties with Moscow.But since becoming president, Trump has adhered to the stance taken by the United States under his predecessor Barack Obama, who said Russia's annexation of Crimea violated international law and who imposed tough sanctions on Russia over the move along with parallel sanctions imposed by the European Union.Just days after the July 11 NATO meeting,Trump scheduled the Putin summit this week in what he said was an effort to improve ties with Russia after a year of souring relations over matters from Moscow's backing of Syria's chemical weapons attacks to its own alleged use of a chemical weapon against a former Russian spy in England.