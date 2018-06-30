Two men convicted of polygamy
Two Canadian men found guilty of polygamy will serve a total of nine months collectively of house arrest and will also face 12 months of probation each, according to a Fox News report.

James Oler, 53, was found guilty of having five wives and sentenced to three months of house arrest, 75 hours of community service and a year of probation, according to the report.

Winston Blackmore, 61, was found guilty last year of having 24 wives and sentenced to six months of house arrest, 150 hours of community service and a year of probation, according to the report.


The sentencing came Tuesday, according to the report.

Both of these men are leaders of a fundamentalist group at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who believe in multiple marriages, according to the report.

"I'm guilty of living my religion and that's all I'm saying today because I've never denied that," Blackmore told reporters last year after his conviction.

Blackmore has 149 children.