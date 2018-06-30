© Greece Civil Protection / Fire Service



As forecast with the unusual "Winter Storm in Summer" to dump floods on Greece and Italy, oh my, Athens is under six feet of water, other cities, nine feet. More snow across Romania, record cold Slovakia, feet deep hail in Serbia and EF-3 waterspouts off Italian beaches. Noctilucent clouds with a strange blue tornado pattern in the upper atmosphere. Major Typhoon directed at North Korea that will alleviate the drought there. Signs in the Skies.