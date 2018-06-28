waterspot
A visitor to an Italian beach captured video of a huge waterspout that formed off the coast of the Adriatic Sea.

The video, recorded Monday morning by Rosa Tiziana Bruno, shows the waterspout swirling water high up into the air off the coast of Cattolica.

The video shows astonished beach-goers watching the whirlwind as it moves through the water.

The waterspout dissipated before it reached land.