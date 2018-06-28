© Greece Civil Protection / Fire Service



Summer storms over the last few days have caused flooding in central and northern areas of Greece.The storm system, named 'Storm Nefeli' by local observers, brought heavy rain of more than 60 mm in 24 hours to parts of Attica, Thessaly and Central Macedonia regions.According to local meteorological services, Avlonas in Attica recorded 156.2 mm of rain in 24 hours to 27 June and Nea Moudania in Halkidiki, Central Macedonia region recorded 110.1 mm.Civil Protection in Greece reported the the storms had caused several problems in Western Attica on 26 June, 2018, in particular in Mandra, Magoula and Nea Peramos. Police closed several roads in the area. The fire service received 160 calls for assistance, mostly for pumping water. A team of almost 100 firefighters with 40 vehicles and a boat were working in affected areas. Media reported that 15 people were rescued from homes or vehicles.These areas suffered major flooding in November last year, where 23 people died and almost 1,000 buildings were damaged.Civil Protection also said that the bad weather affected parts of Larissa and Magnesia in Thessaly, central Greece, and in Halkidiki, Central Macedonia region, northern Greece. All problems in these areas were swiftly dealt with by local fire services, according to Civil Protection.