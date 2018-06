© Twitter



Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said seven European Union countries had offered to share the burden of the migrants with Malta. The Lifeline ship, operated by German charity Mission Lifeline, is due to dock at around 16:00 GMT.Muscat told reporters.he added, emphasising, however, that the small island nation was not legally bound to take in the vessel.The Lifeline is the second charity ship that Italy has shut out of its ports this month after the new anti-immigrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said private rescue vessels would no longer be welcome because they "cannot dictate Italy's immigration policy".The ship will be detained and the captain questioned, Muscat said, because of its refusal to leave the migrant boats to be intercepted by the Libyan coast guard as it had been told to do by Italian authorities.