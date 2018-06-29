in August

An earthquake has rocked Surrey for the second time this week with reports of a house shaking as if "a truck had crashed into it".Researchers from the British Geological Survey (BGS) said the tremor, with a magnitude of 2.4, struckin Newdigate near Dorking, at a depth of three miles.The organisation said itThere were reports offor about two seconds, the BGS said.Classic car parts owner Roy McNeill and his wife Judy, from nearby Beare Green, both felt the effects of the tremor.Mr McNeill said: "We were having a coffee and the patio windows had a gentle rattle, then the wall and the bed shuddered for a second or so, then stopped."We both looked at each other and said 'Was that a little earthquake?' It certainly felt like one."A resident in the nearby village of Charlwood, which also felt the effects earlier in the week, added: "(It was) a noise and vibration that felt like someone was upstairs in the bedroom, jumping around."It was almost like a door being caught in the wind and slamming."On Wednesday, lunchtime tremors were also registered in Rusper and Crawley, West Sussex, with reports of a few seconds of "rumbling and shaking".The two largest British earthquakes of last year were both felt in Scotland.The largest offshore quake of the year was on 30 June, had a magnitude of 4.7 and was felt in Shetland, Orkney and Wick.