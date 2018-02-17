© GFZ



"Our house shook and ornaments fell. Our birds flapped and squawked and our dog went nuts. My wife's family in Newport also felt it."

A massive earthquake has struck Wales with tremors felt from Cornwall to Liverpool.The 4.2 magnitude quake occurred near Swansea, south Wales,Residents across the UK - from Bristol to Cornwall - have reported tremors in its aftermath.Dyfed-Powys Police said they had received an "extremely high call volume".Tyrone Williams, from Port Talbot, said:Port Talbot Town FC temporarily stopped play during the quake.Dramatic footage also shows students being evaucated from Swansea University.One Bristol resident wrote: "Was there an earthquake in Bristol? The whole building just shook!"A Twitter user from Gloucester wrote: "The entire house just started shaking - things fell off my wardrobe and ceiling and my mum said that things on the table started shaking."South Wales Police issued this statement: "There has been a minor earthquake throughout South Wales."No need for you to contact the emergency services unless you have something to report, i.e. injuries or damage."