Maxine Waters has canceled two speaking engagements after allegedly receiving a "very serious" death threat. The California congresswoman hinted that US President Donald Trump had incited his supporters to target her.Waters made headlines earlier this weekIn the latest chapter of her bizarre #Resistance saga, the congresswoman announced on Thursday that she had canceled two scheduled appearances in Texas and Alabama after receiving a torrent of threatening messages."As the president has continued to lie and falsely claim that I encouraged people to assault his supporters, while also offering a veiled threat that I should 'be careful,' even more individuals are leaving (threatening) messages and sending hostile mail to my office," she said in a statement.Waters also claimed that "one very serious death threat" from "an individual in Texas" had forced her to cancel her weekend speaking engagements. She said that the US Capitol Police are investigating several individuals who have threatened to shoot, lynch or cause her serious bodily harm.The Democratic congresswoman and zealous Russiagate crusader - who is world-famous for her creative utterances about Trump, Putin, and Russia's sneaky ways -in public places such as restaurants, department stores and gas stations.Her controversial comments came shortly after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was driven out of a Mexican restaurant in Washington, DC, by activists, and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant in Virginia.Other administration and government officials have been confronted recently in response to Trump's deeply divisive "zero tolerance" policy regarding illegal immigration.In response to her apparent endorsement of these incidents, Trump took aim at Waters on Twitter, mocking her "extraordinarily low IQ" and accusing her of being the "unhinged face" of the Democratic Party who wishes harm upon his supporters.he ended one of his tweets.Waters has denied that her comments were an incitement to violence. "I have not called for the harm of anybody. This president has lied again when he's saying that I've called for harm," she said on Monday. "I don't cry about protests," she added. "People protest me all the time. People come to my district office. That's their right. The only time I have anything to say about protests is when they threaten to kill me, then I turn that in. Otherwise, protests is the American way.