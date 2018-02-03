Maxine Waters now sees a Russian behind every mailbox and lamp post.During an anti-Trump tirade at an urban housing event, the California congresswoman went on a stem winder about Russia and the Kremlin's alleged love for the American president.She theorized Russia wanted to elect Trump so he would lift sanctions to allow Russia to drill for oil in the Arctic.President Obama created the sanctions. She claimed Trump "hates" Obama."I want to tell you they absolutely hacked our Democratic National Committee-absolutely did that," she told the audience to cheers."They don't play. They mean business," Waters declared.C-SPAN blamed the moment on an "internal routing error.""We don't believe that we were hacked," the network said in a statement.