CBS News reported that it was speaking with James Schwab about his decision to resign a few months earlier when DHS agents arrived at his home.
Schwab told CBS the agents asked if he'd been in contact with Libby Schaaf, the mayor of Oakland, Calif., who rankled conservatives earlier this year when she warned city residents of a pending immigration sweep.
"Why, three months later, are we doing this?" Schwab asked. "This is intimidation. And this is why people won't come out and speak against the government."
He added that he has not had any contact with Schaaf.
Schwab, who worked in the Obama and Trump administrations, told CBS he resigned earlier this year because the agency asked him to lie in the aftermath of the Oakland incident, which he claimed put the blame inaccurately on Schaaf for the failure to arrest undocumented immigrants.
ICE has faced growing protests in recent weeks amid the Trump administration's controversial "zero tolerance" policy on illegal immigration. The policy, announced in April, led to the separation of thousands of migrant children from their parents.
Protests have broken out near ICE facilities in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Portland, Ore., in recent days, prompting the agency to put up barriers near entrances or alter immigration hearings.
President Trump ripped the protests during a rally late Wednesday, saying activists are putting ICE agents "in harm's way."
"These radical Democrat protesters really want anarchy, but the only response they will find from our government is very strong law and order," Trump said at the rally.