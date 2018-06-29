© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

US President Donald Trump hopes to clinch a deal with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that will allow US military withdrawal from Syria, media reported.The two leaders plan to hold a summit in Finland's Helsinki on July 16 to discuss US-Russia relationship and pressing international issues, including Syria and Ukraine.The plan is to stop fighting in the area where an offensive is underway by government troops to oust militants, and prevent Iran from getting a foothold, according to the outlet.The president said, however, he would discuss this plan with coalitions' allies and countries of the region. The issue was reportedly raised at his Thursday meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II.