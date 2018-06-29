Puppet Masters
Trump looks for deal with Putin on US pullout from Syria
Sputnik
Fri, 29 Jun 2018 07:43 UTC
The two leaders plan to hold a summit in Finland's Helsinki on July 16 to discuss US-Russia relationship and pressing international issues, including Syria and Ukraine.
Sources told the CNN broadcaster Trump believed he could reach an agreement with Putin to create an exclusion zone in Syria's southwest that would allow US troops to "get out ASAP."
The plan is to stop fighting in the area where an offensive is underway by government troops to oust militants, and prevent Iran from getting a foothold, according to the outlet.
Trump revealed in April that the United States would soon withdraw from Syria, although there was no confirmation from his administration or the Pentagon.
The president said, however, he would discuss this plan with coalitions' allies and countries of the region. The issue was reportedly raised at his Thursday meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II.
All political thinking for years past has been vitiated in the same way. People can foresee the future only when it coincides with their own wishes, and the most grossly obvious facts can be ignored when they are unwelcome.
- George Orwell
Comment: Given the considerable influence of the US military industrial complex and Deep State on foreign policy - that has a vested interest in perpetuating war and consolidating geopolitical hegemony in the Middle East - a better question may be: Will any deal Trump makes with Putin be 'allowed' to stand?