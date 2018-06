MSNBC's Donny Deutsch on Friday compared people who vote for President Trump to Nazis, saying "if you vote for Trump, you're the bad guy."He also called on Democrats to make the election a referendum on Trump voters, not the president himself."We can no longer say Trump's the bad guy. If you vote for Trump, you're the bad guy," Deutsch said on "Morning Joe."Nazi and concentration camp comparisons have been made by others during the debate over the border policy, including by former CIA Director Michael Hayden, who tweeted a photo of a Nazi death camp with the caption "other governments have separated mothers from children."The comparisons have drawn criticism from other quarters.Guests and the hosts of "Morning Joe" frequently torch Trump with criticism.Things soured quickly as criticism from co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski got personal and vice-versa. Trump has not appeared on the program or the network since May 2016.