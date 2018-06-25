Donny Deutsch
MSNBC's Donny Deutsch on Friday compared people who vote for President Trump to Nazis, saying "if you vote for Trump, you're the bad guy."

He also called on Democrats to make the election a referendum on Trump voters, not the president himself.

Deutsch's comparison of Trump voters to Nazis came as he criticized the administration's "zero tolerance" border policy that separated parents from their children at the border. Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday ending the separations.


"We can no longer say Trump's the bad guy. If you vote for Trump, you're the bad guy," Deutsch said on "Morning Joe."

"If you vote for Trump, you are ripping children from parents' arms," he added. "What the Democrats have to do is make the next election a referendum on not who Trump is, but who you are."

"If you vote for Trump then you, the voter, you, not Donald Trump, are standing at the border, like Nazis, going 'you here, you here,' " Deutsch said.

Nazi and concentration camp comparisons have been made by others during the debate over the border policy, including by former CIA Director Michael Hayden, who tweeted a photo of a Nazi death camp with the caption "other governments have separated mothers from children."

The comparisons have drawn criticism from other quarters. CNN's Wolf Blitzer, in an interview with Hayden this week, said his grandparents had been murdered at Auschwitz, and that as "bad" as the Trump policy is, "it certainly is not Auschwitz."

Guests and the hosts of "Morning Joe" frequently torch Trump with criticism.

Trump, a former NBC employee as host of "The Apprentice," was once a regular guest on "Morning Joe" throughout the primary season in 2015 into most of the first half of 2016 before clinching the Republican presidential nomination.

Things soured quickly as criticism from co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski got personal and vice-versa. Trump has not appeared on the program or the network since May 2016.