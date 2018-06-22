© Patrick Fallon/Reuters

The US president also added that his wife, Melania Trump, has traveled to McAllen, Texas to visit a border detention facility where children are being held, Reuters reported.It comes after"Ivanka feels very strongly, my wife feels very strongly about it, I feel very strongly about it. I think anybody with a heart would feel very strongly about it.Trump said on Wednesday.A Justice Department spokeswoman has confirmed thatThat came after the Washington Post cited an unnamed official as saying that prosecutions of parents who cross into the US illegally would be suspended until Immigration and Customs Enforcement could "accelerate resource capacity to allow us to maintain custody."