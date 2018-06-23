On Wednesday actor Peter Fonda, brother of Hanoi Jane Fonda, threatened Donald Trump's 12-year-old son Barron with rape.
Fonda wasn't done though.

He threatened the children of border agents.

And called for mass protests against the "Giant A$$hole" President Trump.


Peter Fonda STILL has a Twitter account and Sony is STILL set to release his new project in two weeks.

Censorship is ONLY for conservatives.

Hollywood writer Pat Dussault decided to one-up Fonda.

Dussault is from Canada.

Dussault responded to Peter Fonda's threat of Barron Trump by going after POTUS' granddaughter and Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter Chloe.

Pat Dussault, a professional writer in Toronto, deleted his Twitter account, but the internet is forever.