Negotiations between the US and Syria at the present moment will be a waste of time, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stated in an interview with the NTV channel. The Syrian leader's administration posted a fragment of the interview on Friday on its official Telegram channel."The negotiations with the US will not lead to anything right now, it's a waste of time. We don't want to talk with the Americans not because they're American. We are ready to talk with anyone, if we can achieve results together. We think that the US policy will not change in the future," al-Assad said in response to the question about whether a meeting between him and US President Donald Trump is possible."They [the presidents - TASS] can tell you what you want to hear, but do the opposite. And the situation is becoming worse and worse," he added.