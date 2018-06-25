People today have become so ignorant of their own history, purposely so, that they do not realize that the very things their great grandfathers/mothers and grandfathers/mothers fought against on the left, are now the very things the neo-left fights for. In the late 60's the Rubicon was crossed and the new left that arose readily accepted the ideological stances of its once hated enemies.Malthusian ideas were the first incoherent ideology adopted by the new left, in its wake anti-humanism became switched out for humanism. Where once the left championed the poor, now Malthusian overpopulation concerns turned the poor themselves into liabilities. People now pollute not unfair political and economic systems which alienate the poor from their humanity.To save neo-Marxism from all attacks Marxian polylogism (many logics) was swapped out for no-logism (no-logic). From Derrida onward science was then attacked and hermeneutics, nihilism, and subjectivity were greatly pushed into all areas of education and debate. If there can be no objectivity at all then even scientific truths are bound to class consciousness and historical categories. Neo-Marxism would thus be safe in the never never land of subjectivity. The idea that there is no-logic, no objectivity, gave rise to post-modernism. This had disastrous effects on Marxism, for like any biological warfare device, ideological bio-agents can come back and destroy the releasers. Originally socialism and communism were based upon an ever greater evolution of scientific and technological growth and its resultant abundance. Now with post-modern socialism, science, technology and abundance are great evils that uphold capitalism and must be eliminated. The circle has now been squared, the postmodern neo-left have become the very Tory Romantic Conservatives they once fought. "Scientific socialism" has been thrown over for mediaevalist and primitivist sympathies.Nietzsche's Dionysus has overthrown Apollo but in this revolt against reason and logic the ubermensch didn't arise as planned, instead the untermensch arose pushed incessantly forward by German Marxian psychologists who escaped the German ubermensch, Hitler and the Nazis, to America.In the fear that any human ideal that had Prometheanism in it would lead again to the Nazi reaction, they pushed the constant lowering of all standards to the least common denominator possible, and everything was bathed in the maleficent glow of a Victorian compulsive's over preoccupation with sexuality. If you have ever wondered why our young people dress, act and behave as if they are in an ancient Dionysian orgy, wonder no longer, for the scourge of European philosophy has come home to roost. Woodstock was the first unconscious resurgence of the ancient irrational impulse that erupted at almost the same time we landed on the moon. A perfect conservative reaction to the new, the scary and the unknown, but it was not to be the last. Burning Man is the penultimate achievement of the neo-primitive today where unwashed, tattooed, priced and high malcontents slavishly conform to a cultural anti-norm, that is now normal, and burn in effigy a totem fetish idol that represents whatever they wish it to represent, a blank canvas for a blank mind burning with the fire of empty desire fueled by the waning energy of dialectical materialism hijacked by capitalism and turned into consumerist sensual urgency. Nihilism has given way to hedonism and narcissism which is its natural evolutionary course for if objective truths, scientific or cultural, are falsehoods and everything is subjective and situational then serving ones pleasure, needs and the whims of the moment becomes the norm.Post neo-modernism has raised up L'Enfant Terrible, who is truly terrible as a human being and at higher critical thinking and reasoning, yet who has enough energy left to throw dung on paintings and make works out of female vaginal sweat and call it art, while the illiterati stand around and clap mindlessly like a liberal parent spurring on their two year old to smear feces on the bathroom wall. Yes, is this what we were told that socialism would achieve? Was this the high intelligence that Trotsky said we were to expect from communist Man? This?!!!!The question remains, what world are the post-postmodern hedonists building? What great ideal do they set before all of humanity to accomplish and what great task do they wish us to achieve? What high frontier do they wish to conquer, other than making it easier to get high on a frontier? The answer to that is of course-nothing. The ideology which once championed the unbounded future of humanity has now drawn a precautionary ring of repugnance around us which we are told we cannot cross and whose eliminatory excrescences slowly creep toward the center of civilization foreshadowing our doom. We must be sustained within the material boundaries of the extant they cry and even roll back further the evil industrial age whose full evolution the founders of socialism once stated was absolutely necessary in order to make socialism possible. Malthus' dreary nihilistic prognostications make hedonistic primitive urges the only ones left to satisfy, for if in the end we are all dead we might as well enjoy the ride now.Their limited minds can only comprehend a limited world; their finite intellectual resources can only imagine a finite limited universe. They thus wish to remake the world into a QWERTY system that is within their own limited cognition to manage, which is always some varied form of the utopian agri-commune. The farce of a tattooed and pierced neo-primitive with wild unwashed hair holding a modern smart phone, using modern contraceptives and medicines, assaults our senses while they proclaim the need to end all technological development while blogging on tablets and on each other's Facebook pages. Freegans eat out of dumpsters decrying the abundant waste of the market all the while never realizing that without it they would be starving or dead and that irradiation would have greatly curtailed the waste if it hadn't been outlawed by Luddites.A culture on the edge of perpetual twilight has no other outlets then the drum circle, getting high and basking in Dionysian orgiastic impulses, while the jungle and extinction ineluctably closes in. We do not face generation X or Y, we face generation Z, for we are near the end of our evolutionary run since devolution is the imperative of today's post western neo-ideology. Nihilism in all of its forms was never a philosophy to begin with, for nihilism is the ultimate anti-philosophy that leads not to great accomplishments and a better human being and culture but to slow eventual death. Existentialism has led us to this nihilism where we are now locked out in the cold shivering awaiting the next eruption of the despotic Ubermensch to open the door for us, to write big ideas on our tabula rasa and to save us from ourselves and the nothing we have become through the default of having given up the faculties that the Enlightenment once gave us.