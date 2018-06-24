The family of a man who was decapitated by a former lover pleaded with his killer to reveal the location of his dismembered body amid outrage over her upcoming release.Kathy Yeo, 47, was sentenced to a maximum 24 years in prison in Sydney, Australia, for the murder of Christopher Mark Dorrian, 31, in 2000.Christopher was shot three times in the head and dismembered after he ended his relationship with her.His mum previously told A Current Affair: "We never found my son's body."They won't say anything... I had to bury my son's head."Officials on Thursday said the killer has been granted parole and will be released no later than July 13 this year.Yeo's parole was granted on a number of conditions, including that she undergo psychological assessment and counselling if directed, not possess or use any guns or bullets, not communicate or contact the victims' family or associate with any co-offenders.A State Parole Authority spokeswoman said Yeo has "undertaken all appropriate programs".She said: "When granting parole, the authority took into account all material before it, including reports from Community Corrections and the Serious Offender's Review Council.The NSW government is considering challenging the decision.Corrections Minister David Elliott has sought advice from the Crown solicitor's office about avenues of appeal through the Supreme Court."The Commissioner of Corrective Services opposed parole on the basis the offender needed more time & exposure to the external leave program," he tweeted on Thursday.Yeo had been a psychiatric nurse at the drug and alcohol unit of Rozelle Hospital in Sydney's inner west where he was a patient.The pair reportedly had sex in the facility's storeroom.But the relationship quickly crumbled after Dorrian left her.Yeo responded by cutting off her boyfriend's head and dismembering his body.The remainder of his body was never found and Yeo never revealed what she did with it.While there was no direct evidence of what happened, the sentencing judge was satisfied Yeo shot and killed Dorrian, before severing his head and disposing of his body parts.