© AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Douma incident

Other shortcomings in OPCW work

Russia's position

Russia is trying to help the OPCW to overcome systemic failures, the general saidChief of the Russian Armed Forces' Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops, said on Friday.Kirillov told reporters at a joint press briefing of the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russia's Defense Ministry."The United States, the UK, France and their allies are once again trying to mislead the global community and seek confrontation," he said. "Taking advantage of staged chemical weapons attacks, they accuse Syria of violating the Chemical Weapons Convention and Russia of complicity in that." Kirillov said.which conducts its investigations relying on the US and its allies,Russia is concerned that the western investigation into the April chemical weapons incident in Syria's Douma will result in groundless accusations against Damascus, Kirillov said.He pointed out that at the West's behest, the White Helmets had acted in accordance with a scenario tested in Khan Shaykhun in 2017, staging a chemical weapons attack in Douma on April 7, 2018."Clearly, preparations are being made for presenting another accusatoryA number of non-government organizations, including the White Helmets, alleged that a chemical weapons attack had taken place in Eastern Ghouta's town of Douma on April 7. The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed this allegation as a bogus story, while Russia's Defense Ministry pointed out that the White Helmets were known for spreading fabricated news. On April 9, officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria visited Douma but did not find any traces of chemical weapons.Laboratories belonging to the OPCW have presented contradictory information concerning an alleged chemical weapons incident in Syria's Saraqib in February 2018, as one group of experts found chorine traces in samples, while the other did not, Kirillov said."One of the laboratories found chlorine-organic compounds in 14 samples, while the other did not any traces at all," he said. "A thing to note is that a number of samples had traces of an explosive substance though according to eye witnesses, there were no explosions of tanks allegedly containing chlorine," the Russian general added."More than 40 tonnes of chemical agents have been discovered in areas liberated from terrorists," he said.the Russian general said.At the same time, in Kirillov's words, the equipment found at a militant chemical facility in Douma was made in EU member states and North American countries. A mined chemical laboratory and a chemical warehouse were discovered on April 17, 2018. "OPCW experts were provided with an opportunity to visit both of the facilities but for obvious reasons they did not show due interest," the general noted.Besides, thiodiglycol and triethanolamine used for manufacturing sulfur mustard gas and nitrogen-mustard gas were also found in the laboratory, as well as the hexamine stabilizer and a tank containing chlorine, similar to the one that militants used while preparing to stage a chemical weapons attack."It should be emphasized that the procedure for selecting biomedical samples has been violated once again, the way it was in the Skripals' case. We all remember that all media outlets reports that the mission, which came to Salisbury and which selected the samples, did it personally. Paragraph 19 of a report (on Al Lataminah - TASS) states that blood sampling was carried out by the hospital's staff under the supervision of a medical expert group using OPCW equipment," he said.Russia is trying to help the OPCW to overcome systemic failures and flaws and cares about the organization's reputation, according to Kirillov."The Russian Federation, on the contrary, cares about the OPCW's reputation and seeks to help this organization overcome systemic failures and drawbacks and prevent a politicized and biased approach in its work," the general said."Russia has fulfilled all its obligations and destroyed all its chemical weapons," the general said.