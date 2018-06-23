The President of the Republic shall have the power to expel from national territory any foreigner, according to the law and after a hearing. The law shall establish the administrative procedure for this purpose, as well as the place where the foreigner should be detained and the time for that. Foreigners may not in any way participate in the political affairs of the country.

Only Mexicans by birth can perform all government employments, positions, or commissions in which the status of citizenship is indispensable. During peacetime, foreigners shall neither serve in the Army nor in the police bodies. During peacetime, only Mexicans by birth can serve in the Army, in the Navy or in the Air Force as well can perform any employment or commission within such corporations.



The same condition applies to captains, pilots, skippers, ship engineers, flight engineers and, in general, to every crew member in a ship or an airplane carrying the Mexican flag. In the same way, only Mexicans by birth can be port harbormasters, steersmen and airport superintendents.



Mexicans shall have priority over foreigners, under equal circumstances, for all kind of concessions, employments, positions or commissions of the government in which the status of citizenship is not indispensable.

Why isn't what's good for the protection of Mexico good for the U.S.?American politicians in both parties are stampeding all over themselves to pander to Mexico and adopt mass illegal-alien-amnesty schemes. But while the Mexican government lobbies for more "humane" treatment of illegal border-crossers from their country into ours, Mexico remains notoriously restrictionist toward "undesirable" foreigners who break their laws or threaten their security.While you read this passage, dwell on the demagogic rhetoric of meddling Mexican consular officials and lobbyists who assail America for its (poorly enforced) detention and deportation policies:Article 32 of Mexico's constitution unapologetically bans non-native-born residents from holding sensitive jobs and joining the country's military. Preference is given unabashedly to Mexicans over foreigners.While you read this passage, contemplate the inexorable push by open-borders groups to secure illegal-alien "rights" to American jobs, American military assignments, American driver's licenses, discounted U.S. college tuition, and Obamacare:Mexico's National Catalogue of Foreigners tracks all outside tourists and foreign nationals. A National Population Registry tracks and verifies the identity of every member of the population, who must carry a citizen's identity card.Applicants are assessed based on a point system using factors such as level of education, employment experience, and scientific and technological knowledge. Property acquisition and ownership by foreigners is still severely restricted. Mexican corporations are banned from hiring illegal aliens.Exit question: If such self-interested "nativism" is right and good for the protection and survival of Mexico, why not for the United States?