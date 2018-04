© AFP Photo/GUILLERMO ARIAS



The Mexican Senate passed a resolution seeking an end to bilateral cooperation with the U.S. against drug cartels and immigration problems after President Trump ordered National Guard troops to the border.The resolution was passed in afashion and sent to the White House, Members of the U.S. Congress, and Mexico's Foreign Relations Officer, El Universal reported."Despite everything that is at stake in the relationship between our two countries, the way in which President Donald Trump has behaved is, for the Mexican people, unacceptable and intolerable," El Universal quoted from the document.The resolution demands that President Trump respect the people of Mexico, and notes the Senate "condemns the unfounded and offensive expressions about Mexico and Mexicans and the treatment that is needed for a relationship between neighboring countries, partners, and allies."Other portions of the resolution reject efforts to "militarize the border with Mexico" and. In the third portion of the resolution, the Senate calls for Mexico to stop any binational cooperation with the U.S. in dealing with immigration matters and fighting transnational organized crime (cartels) until Trump "acts with civility and respect."