is live in:
Puppet Masters
US military fires come under attack from 'unknown' forces in al-Tanf
RT
Fri, 22 Jun 2018 23:02 UTC
"Maghawir al-Thowra fighters and coalition advisers within the deconfliction zone near Al-Tanf were engaged by an unidentified hostile force located just outside the deconfliction zone in the early evening June 21," the coalition spokesperson told Sputnik news agency in an email.
The statement added that officials were "engaged with Russian counterparts on the deconfliction line to ensure no miscalculations."
The skirmish was acknowledged by the US forces amid media reports of the Syrian troops "encircling" the Al-Tanf base after securing large chunks of the Badia desert region along the Iraqi border. The base near the Al-Tanf border crossing was established by the US-led coalition to train and support anti-government militias, purportedly to fight Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists. The major IS-held areas, however, have long been cut off from Al-Tanf by Syrian government troops, and remaining terrorists have largely been cleared from the area.
The US has drawn a 55km "deconfliction zone" around the Al-Tanf base, threatening to attack any Syrian troops that enter it. The so-called "deconfliction zone" also encompasses the Rukban refugee camp, which is believed to house families of US-backed militants alongside other civilians.
The incident came shortly after several alleged airstrikes on Syrian government troops and allied forces, which were attributed to the US-led coalition. According to Syria's state media, at least eight people were killed in a strike on Thursday, while houses and infrastructure were also destroyed. The US-led coalition has not commented on the reports so far.
Another incident occurred on Sunday, when Syrian forces sustained a massive attack near the town of Abu Kamal close to the Syria-Iraq border. The coalition officially denied its involvement, while unnamed US officials pointed fingers at Israel.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- US military fires come under attack from 'unknown' forces in al-Tanf
- Supreme Court judge wrote a book on corruption; now he's being indicted on fraud charges
- Sexualizing children: Finnish NGO 'apologizes' for ad with pregnant 12yo after major backlash
- Florida State University bans 'offensive language' toward a person based on gender
- We had a 'poof' & 'no slave owners': Monty Python's John Cleese slams BBC 'too white & Oxbridge' claim
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Are they really suggesting we..? What will you eat in Grand Solar Minimum
- Michael Bloomberg wants to paint the House blue: Tosses $80M to midterm elections
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Driest place on Earth now has lakes - Dust storm on Mars envelopes the entire planet
- Pressure is on: Iran may exit nuclear deal in coming weeks if...
- Despite peace talks, Trump continues sanctions against N. Korea for another year
- Making its 'mark': Germany reaps €3 billion from Greece's financial crisis
- Phone call: Putin, Poroshenko discuss Donbass settlement, prisoner exchange
- Trump orders agencies to reunite separated families, Melania visits US-Mexico border
- Washington quits UNHRC but it is not 'bias against Israel'
- NATO chief Stoltenberg pleads for unity, Tory MoDs alarm 'Russia is preparing for war'
- Haley degrades UN report on US poverty as 'misleading, politically motivated'
- Melania Trump's surprise visit to border facility
- Why do they hate Tucker Carlson?
- Telica volcano in Nicaragua spews huge ash cloud and rocks
- Video shows French priest slap baby during baptism
- US military fires come under attack from 'unknown' forces in al-Tanf
- Michael Bloomberg wants to paint the House blue: Tosses $80M to midterm elections
- Pressure is on: Iran may exit nuclear deal in coming weeks if...
- Despite peace talks, Trump continues sanctions against N. Korea for another year
- Making its 'mark': Germany reaps €3 billion from Greece's financial crisis
- Phone call: Putin, Poroshenko discuss Donbass settlement, prisoner exchange
- Trump orders agencies to reunite separated families, Melania visits US-Mexico border
- Washington quits UNHRC but it is not 'bias against Israel'
- NATO chief Stoltenberg pleads for unity, Tory MoDs alarm 'Russia is preparing for war'
- Haley degrades UN report on US poverty as 'misleading, politically motivated'
- Melania Trump's surprise visit to border facility
- Deep State terrified that Putin-Trump summit might lead to new spirit of goodwill between East and West
- "New partnerships": France's PM chooses China for first official visit amidst US sanctions and trade wars
- Russian MOD: Chemical weapons in Syria's Douma were produced with equipment made in W. Europe and N. America
- Chinese media: 'Trump's trade war a symptom of paranoid delusions'
- Stephen Cohen: Russiagate's 'core narrative' never had any actual evidence
- Philip and Theresa May profit from Trump's caging of children in detention centers
- Trump threatens 20% tariffs on all European cars coming into US
- SOTT Focus: Trade War with China - Easy to Win?
- Russian expert claims US forces are training terrorists at 19 sites in Syria
- Supreme Court judge wrote a book on corruption; now he's being indicted on fraud charges
- Sexualizing children: Finnish NGO 'apologizes' for ad with pregnant 12yo after major backlash
- Florida State University bans 'offensive language' toward a person based on gender
- We had a 'poof' & 'no slave owners': Monty Python's John Cleese slams BBC 'too white & Oxbridge' claim
- Why do they hate Tucker Carlson?
- Video shows French priest slap baby during baptism
- US cities see spike in cheating spouses
- Outspoken fmr Secret Service agent Gary Byrne files civil RICO suit against Hillary and Bill, Clinton Foundation, Podesta and Soros
- Unfit for travel: Nazi-saluting drunk tries to escape on tug vehicle after EasyJet rampage
- Flashback: The Israeli Occupation: 10 normal things Palestinians are prevented from doing
- US lawmakers question Google's partnership with China over Huawei ties
- NSA moves all its top secret data to cloud developed by Amazon
- Poll finds majority of Americans support Trump and blame immigrant parents for child detention crisis
- 'Social problem'? Sexual assaults have permanently shut down Sweden's largest music festival
- Trump asked protesting NFL players for pardon recommendations. Players counter with request for more comprehensive solution
- 'We'll make some sh*t up': Cop pulls over daughter's innocent boyfriend, caught on video framing him
- Border agent who was arrested for possession of child porn got hired by immigrant shelter to work with kids
- Specifying sex is not discrimination: 'Gender-X' passports get rejected by the UK High Court
- OPEC agreeing to ramp up production is a win-win deal for Russia & Saudi Arabia
- Biker gang member arrested for firing anti-tank missile at an office building in Amsterdam
- 3,000-year-old geoglyphs in Peru may depict the heavens
- Demystifying the myths of Israel's Six-Day War
- Ancient political propaganda: Electoral slogans uncovered from ruins of Pompeii
- Scotsman's letter proves the slaughter of Aborigines
- 5000-year-old stone balls continue to baffle archaeologists
- Why did Stone Age villagers so far from the sea suffer "surfers ear"?
- Have humans been sailing the seas for a million years?
- 'Demographic threat': The real reason Israel turned the Gaza Strip into an open-air prison
- 1700 year old mummified Hun warrior finally in museum with his bow and 'whistling arrows'
- 3500 year old pipe reveals Americans were smoking tobacco much earlier than previously thought
- Israel's secret history of assassinations
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Lord of the Underworld: The Secret Life of Carl Jung
- Genetic studies show previous models of ancient populations in the Americas as 'unrealistically simple'
- 'Enhanced interrogation': It was only torture when the Commies did it
- Recent geological study suggests humans traversed Alaska's southern coast to spread into the Americas
- Einstein's private travel diaries reveal 'shocking' xenophobia during trip to Asia
- Was Ludwig Wittgenstein a Mystic?
- 'One of a kind, 3,000-year-old' sculpture found in Israel puzzles archeologists
- Divers discover remains of 334-year-old merchant ship, Britain's richest shipwreck
- Inca civilization was better at skull surgery than Civil War doctors
- Interfacial water can be very dead, electrically speaking
- Genomes help to resolve the mystery of syphilis
- Oxygen gas filaments identified as the universe's missing matter
- 'Ten times cheaper': Russian space company testing rocket engine that runs on iodine
- New method improves DNA barcodes
- US National Science and Technology Council calls for improved asteroid detection, tracking and deflection
- Tidal wave of plastic garbage will flood the world in wake of China's refusal to stop importing scrap
- New research suggests risk of California earthquake higher than previously thought
- How does Google News' closely guarded algorithm actually work?
- Big banks start offering voice-assisted banking through virtual assistants Alexa, Siri, Assistant
- Quantum physics says the future can actually change the past
- Why being left-handed matters for treatment of mental health problems
- Scientist creates 'ideal human' using animal parts in attempt overcome 'evolutionary glitches' in the human body
- MIT researchers create a brain and gesture-controlled robot
- Cancer trials of drugs tend to leave black men out due to biological factors
- The effects of sexy people on your intelligence
- Anthropogenic global warming is a premeditated crime against science
- Mars will be closer to Earth than it has in 15 years - Here's how to spot it
- New paper on the 'hard problem of consciousness'
- Elites work with Saudi Arabia, Israel, Jordan on complete smart city (VIDEO)
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Are they really suggesting we..? What will you eat in Grand Solar Minimum
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Driest place on Earth now has lakes - Dust storm on Mars envelopes the entire planet
- Telica volcano in Nicaragua spews huge ash cloud and rocks
- Swarms of mosquitoes terrorize southwest Russia after record breaking floods - Residents post footage online
- Butterfly numbers in the UK's woods have dropped by nearly 60% since 1990 in the latest sign of an 'ecological Armageddon'
- Woman dies following dog attack in Calvert County, Maryland
- Three dead minke whales seen off northern New Brunswick, Canada
- Several 'fire rainbows' seen in Massachusetts
- Hiker killed by brown bear on the outskirts of Anchorage, Alaska
- New explosive eruption at Shinmoedake volcano, Japan
- Powerful M6.1 quake strikes Port Villa, Vanuatu - Location considered "unusual"
- Woman drowns in creek and cars float down streets after heavy flooding inundates western Pennsylvania
- Widespread flooding in Texas following days of heavy rain - Nearly 13 inches in 48 hours
- Vancouver Island hit with over 150 tremors in 24 hours
- Officer shoots dogs attacking her in Burnet, Texas
- UK toad and frog numbers collapsing with sightings down by up to two-thirds
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: What is going on with Antarctic ice loss and global temperatures
- Incredible satellite images reveal hundreds of lakes in the world's largest sand desert after Cyclone Mekunu
- Devastating floods strike Accra, Ghana
- 'Rare' noctilucent clouds dazzle Seattle, Washington
- Asteroid Vesta, with a 13-mile-high mountain now visible to the naked eye
- Stunning daylight fireball explodes with sonic boom over Russia, meteorites possible
- Daytime meteor fireball jets across Toowoomba, Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball arrives with a boom, lights up sky in New Zealand
- 'Look, a Foo Fighter!' Meteor fireball lights up rock concert in the Netherlands
- Bright fireball spotted over Bahia, Brazil
- Meteorites recovered in Yunnan, China, following spectacular meteor fireball event
- California resident captures 'giant flash' of meteor on home surveillance camera
- Missile or space rock? Mystery object spotted over Washington state island, military denies missile launch
- Space rock? Mystery 'explosion' and 'flash' leaves residents baffled in Ruthin, North Wales
- Loud boom heard, felt in northern Arkansas and south central Missouri (Update)
- Asteroid might have impacted Earth over South Africa on Saturday
- Fireball captured blazing across China - Sonic boom reported, possibility of meteorites
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea
- Space rock? Loud house-shaking boom heard in southern California
- Meteor fireball seen in skies above Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Fireball? Unexplained boom, flash of light recorded on Ohio home security camera
- Meteor fireball captured in Tucson, Arizona sky
- Asteroid 3 times larger than Chelyabinsk making close approach... TODAY!
- Bright meteor fireball observed over Brazil
- 33 children released from hospital after getting sick at 4-H camp in Florida
- Viruses may play a role in Alzheimer's, new evidence shows
- First human case of Keystone virus, spread by mosquitoes, reported in Florida
- Forget managing diabetes, reverse it
- Distinct daily cycles in our thinking patterns revealed in study of 800 million tweets
- Study: Childhood stress matures brain faster, adolescent stress delays it
- Scientists reveal those who drink alcohol occasionally have lower risk of dying early than those who abstain
- CRISPR: Gene editing embryonic stem cells might increase risk of cancer
- Health or Hype? Mediterranean diet only good for rich people
- The mainstream media's war on turmeric continues
- Human engineered kidney cells made to release insulin in presence of caffeine
- Bacterial deficiency: The bacteria babies need is disappearing from the Western world
- International scientists have found autism's cause while American media and public health officials remain silent
- Neurofeedback may help improve symptoms of Parkinson's Disease
- Anti-seizure effects of ketogenic diet: Gut bacteria play key role
- Game over: WHO classifies video game addiction as mental health disorder
- From your toilet bowl to your tap: What's in your water?
- 'Drinking, smoking and staying out late dancing': 105 year old Floridian pleasantly puzzled by her longevity
- Ignorance is not bliss: We need more empowered patients making informed health decisions
- Universal HIV antibody discovered which provides "functional cure" (in mice)
- Debunking an age-old adage: Putting yourself in someone else's shoes only gives you the impression you know them better
- The APA/DSM pedophilia controversy: Orientation or disorder?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Interview With Dr. Valdeane Brown - Nonlinear Dynamic Thinking With NeurOptimal Neurofeedback
- Loneliness on the rise among Americans, experts warn it's making us sick
- Study: Psychedelic drugs promote neural plasticity in rats and flies
- 6 tales of children who remember their past lives
- New study says yoga and meditation don't necessarily reduce ego
- David 'Son of Sam' Berkowitz: Faker, crazy, or possessed?
- Distracted, screen obsessed parents: What happens when we don't engage with our children
- Does Neurofeedback have the potential to help people overcome anxiety and depression?
- Could some serial killers be possessed?
- Surreal or nonsensical things can make you smarter
- 'Helicopter parents' are to blame for the excess of feelings and poor social skills of Millennials
- Research finds marriage helps ward off heart disease and stroke
- 14 thought-control tactics narcissists use to dominate and confuse people
- Personality research finds extraverts less likely to suffer mental health problems
- Training one's 'compassion muscle' may boost brain's resilience to others' suffering
- The pain and lessons of persistent regret can teach how to live better now
- Some amazing ways exercise changes your personality
- Empathic people process music differently than others
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- 'Hear Meg roar': Explaining an odd Irish mystery explosion
- How a Ouija Board influenced a modern murder trial
- Manwolf report: Wolf-like creature seen southwest Montana
- Mysterious underwater object link to 'Tic Tac' UFO sighting
- How the US manipulated foreign countries policies on UFOs
- Why is it so difficult to discuss 'occult' topics in the mainstream media?
- Haunted? Three year old child's terrifying 'imaginary mum'
- A warning for the people who want aliens to land on earth
- Bigfoot prophecy? Davy Crockett's mysterious warning to flee the Alamo
- Another Roswell 'witness' with nothing to back up their story
- Mysterious Men in Black question Pennsylvania residents about unexplained booms
- 4 sounds that might mean you have a ghost haunting
- Prominent psychiatrist says 'genuine victims of demonic possession who seek exorcisms should NOT be ignored'
- Is this the Loch Ness Monster? Tourist films 'creature' swimming towards Urquhart Bay
- Confidential military report analyzes recent Navy Tic Tac UFO encounters near California coast
- UFO-Paranormal connection: Pentagon's secret UFO program investigated 'poltergeist activity, invisible entities'
- North Carolina: Of mysterious lights in the sky
- Resident shocked as 'electrical cloud' filmed above RAF base in Buckinghamshire, UK
- UFO videos filmed at 'magic town' of Tepoztlan, Mexico
- Newly announced 'Space Force' will operate from giant spherical space station
- 'Good morning! Got any honey?' Bear breaks into California home through window
- Reddit user pokes major hole in Flat Earth 'logic' with a camera and a basketball
- 'Only in Florida': Alligator rambles across airport runway, shocking passengers
- Daring raccoon captivates the internet by scaling St. Paul skyscraper
- Respect the slipper: Crimean safari park director uses footwear to discipline misbehaving felines
- Cuddly oracle cat makes prediction on outcome of World Cup opening match
- Starbucks 180,000 employees radicalized after anti-bias training - 'Coffee cultivation merely extends the system of colonial oppression'
- Sage Chinese police advice on how to survive a knife attack
- "Pothole Killer" falls into sinkhole in Niagara Falls, New York
- "You don't need to investigate us, we did it" - Israeli government tells UN human rights investigation team
- Expelled Russian diplomats allowed back after shooting some Palestinians
- Skripal case forces scientists to revise everything they thought they knew about Novichok
- Satire: Netanyahu proclaims day of mourning for 'security' wall damaged In Gaza conflict
- Soldier awarded medal for bravery after being hit by pebble
- From alcohol to detergent: 'Novichok' brand now a rapidly-growing trademark for Russian products
- Priceless: Conservative filmmaker hires unsuspecting actors to read the real facts on feminism
- Corndogging: Artificial wave becomes self aware - attacks patrons
- Newest model Tesla to run on burning money
- Arizona DOT captures 'mysterious light' on traffic cam over Phoenix
Quote of the Day
Mystery creates wonder, and wonder is the basis for man's desire to understand. Who knows what mysteries will be solved in our lifetime, and what new riddles will become the challenge of the new generations.
Recent Comments
In December 2016 I was diagnosed as pre-diabetic. My doctor told me to watch my diet whatever that means. I voluntarily changed my diet and within...
It's amazing where arrogance, if you're 'running' the world, will get you. It's amazing too where 'faith' and wishful thinking will get you if...
old men willing to lead in usual environments of corruption and hatered are not hard to find. love and devotion is; [Link]
Until we treat all people equally there will be no peace on earth.
LindaMay many other civilizations have been more aware of spirit influence ( both good and evil) and many older civilizations have communicated...
Comment: According to the Pentagon, the fighting took place outside the "deconfliction zone", and SOHR says 8 Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. As Moon of Alabama writes: The Syrian Army is reportedly moving to block al-Tanf from 3 directions. This comes as the SAA prepares to retake Daraa: Sputnik reports that the Omari Brigades have switched their allegiances in favor of the government: South Front reports:
What is the Russians' response?
Translation: fat chance, America.