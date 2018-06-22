© Al Arabiya



Lakes are now forming in the Rub-al- Khali the largest sand desert on Earth and among the driest places as well. This refilling of long past dried lakes basins and dunes will provide enough food for camel and goat herders for two years with fresh fodder. On Mars the largest dust storm ever recorded is covering the entire planet, its now a 20 day dust storm that is intensifying in our Electric Universe. Strange timing as all of the planets in our solar system will be on one side of the Sun in July and the first week of August 2018.