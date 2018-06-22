The first lady appeared to be wearing a Zara jacket with the astonishing caption: 'I really don't care. Do U?'When Melania Trump met with detained children at the Texas border on Thursday, she struck a compassionate tone, asking staff at the facility: "How I can help ... these children to reunite with their families as quickly as possible?"Photos taken as she boarded the plane at Andrews airbase didn't capture the jacket's full text, but it seems to be the same as the one that costs $39 and is available from the Zara website.However a tweet from President Trump later suggested that there was meaning behind the jacket, saying his wife's coat was referencing the media rather than traumatised children.He tweeted:I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" written on the back of Melania's jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!"Some commentators were taking Melania's choice of attire as a politically calculated move.The actor and outspoken Trump critic Patricia Arquette tweeted "Melania Trump just won worst dressed for the century."Many have praised Trump for seeming to diverge from Donald Trump's attitude on separating children from their families.It's not clear whether this jacket is a nod to those concerned that she is being too soft on immigration, sending some sort of message as her husband claimed, or was some sort of wardrobe malfunction.It is, however, unusual for Melania Trump to wear inexpensive clothes when on public business. At the G7 summit last year, she wore a floral coat worth $51,000. While arriving back from a trip last June, she was spotted carrying an overnight bag: a Hermès Birkin bag worth $13,500.Despite the controversy it caused, when Melania returned to Andrews airforce base later in the afternoon she was still wearing the jacket in front of reporters.