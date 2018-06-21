Society's Child
Jordan Peterson crushes University goal to "educate" 6 year olds about "toxic masculinity" on Tucker Carlson (VIDEO)
The Duran
Thu, 21 Jun 2018 00:00 UTC
A University of Wisconsin professor is calling on kindergardens to implement programs to fight "toxic masculinity" .
Tucker Carlson discusses the scourge that is MASCULINITY with his "liberal sherpa" Cathy Areu.
Areu makes the claim that 'boys cannot be boys', because the male gender is inherently evil.
Speaking to Tucker from a studio built by men, in a building built by men, in a city built by men, surrounded by technology innovated, developed and brought to market by men.
Areu makes the case that men have failed due to their evil, killing ways, and that the age of women is upon us...because unlike their male counterparts, women in power will bring peace and love, much like Hillary Clinton did with Libya and Syria, or how Madeleine Albright brought love to Serbia with 75 consecutive days of NATO bombings.
Tucker eventually brings on Jordan Peterson for an adult, rationale conversation on the lunacy infecting the left.
Comment: More on the wrong-headed and dangerous concept of toxic masculinity:
- Toxic masculinity: A valid concept?
- 10 students show up to UCLA hosted campus talk on 'toxic masculinity.'
- Toxic Masculinity? The trend that blames boys for being born male
- Does the feminist narrative about "toxic masculinity" contribute to male suicide rates?
- Colleges across US taking steps to purge male students of "toxic masculinity"
Reader Comments
Doncha know that Tesla actually was a loser who stole all his electromagnetics/ physics, and wisdom from a poor black room cleaner who took care of his room where he and his research were effectively held captive for the last decade of his life?
(Her papers etc. were found written on roles of mens' room paper towels and burned by the OSS.)*
All TOTAL BS, that was - re credit to any other tha
As re Tesla., and his last decades, Westinghouse, Edison, I defer to his better biographers which are few if any.
Historically, I believe that Tesla, (despite his oppressive whiteness and toxic maleness, - sarcasm), has, more than any other individual modern scientist, benefited mankind the most.
(And of course, a poll to the average idiot in the street "Who or what is or was Tesla?" they would guess, (as PTB-planned):
Unknown: 45%
Elon Musk / Car Company: 25%
Heavy Metal Rock Group 18%
Himself, the man? 12% (maybe.)
R.C.
* BS and Sarcasm throughout directed towards all things PTB/MSM/P.C., et al.
RC
On that latter point, don't tell me: "Canadians have been oppressed for centuries by non-Canadians, blah, blah, blah". LOL.
With the Fall of the Wall, I remember well the politicians speaking of post Cold-War tax breaks; but way earlier than that, Ike knew better. And yet his 'Beware the MIC' final Presidential Address was as much as he could do and/or say without finding himself drowned in some creek, a la Colby.*
Re the pic: My God! I know that video captures are easy to pick and choose - and yet I feel that even the LEAST scary capture of that otherwise attractive lady, would still scare the F*** outta me!
I've not yet watched the video clip - and likely never will, due to my now ancient conclusion to stop watching "TV" due to my concern - even way back then - that I would find myself ashamed at kicking in or shooting a poor, innocent TV* - which includes 'TV' repeated on the internet, of course.**
R.C.
* Provided that our immediate future does not include some events, planned, or otherwise, that are 'past and/or history destroying', Ike and Washington's final Presidential Addresses - (Washington's was 'beware foreign entanglements'), will long stand above all others for both their wisdom and prescience.
** A friend of mine-(RIP-My friend, I miss you.)-long ago got me past my detestation of things video, by having me watch a few of his favorite films. I still think of them with reverence: Scarface (which I'd thought was some typical PTB/MSM load of BS re 'pushers'**(a/k/a, 'dealers') ; "Taxi Driver" et al.
*** In my well-experienced acquaintance with real 'street' reality, I've never yet met, per the SOP Lie - any 'dealer', (nor anyone else) who would 'give away' their products in order to allegedly 'addict' others as potential, prospective 'future' customers.
"What a load of SH*T!," that always struck me as, even long before I'd tasted any such illegal 'fruits.' (Not to say that I ever have.) And isn't it actually (as opposed to existentially) oh so very sad, that so many of our parents - and others - actually bought - and still buy into -into that PTB-ordered and MSM-created tripe?
R.C.
When Eve saw the snake, she should've called Adam.
Adam, for his part, when he heard Eve calling, should've come running.
He could have killed it.
Adam and Eve fucked up.
And now it is too late.
There are millions upon millions of snakes.
And they all live, work and play for the GOVERNMENT.
We need more snakes.
Sorry Jordan, snakes rule!
ned, out
Damn straight. If you want to disavow the straight white male and all of his works, a good place to start would be to do without electricity.