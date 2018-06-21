McCabe
© Eric Thayer/Reuters
Now ex-FBI Director Andrew McCabe
On Monday, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe refused to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the IG report's findings on the FBI's handling of the Clinton email investigation.

McCabe invoked his 5th Amendment rights on Monday after failing to receive immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony.

In a letter sent to Chairman Grassley on June 4th, Andrew McCabe's attorney Michael Bromwich requested the Senate Judiciary Committee grant the former FBI official immunity from prosecution in exchange for testifying at next week's Congressional hearing on the FBI's handling of the Clinton investigation.

On page 3 of the letter, Bromwich requested the Senate Judiciary Committee grant McCabe immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony because of his criminal referral.

'If McCabe is not granted immunity, he will invoke his 5th Amendment privilege', said Bromwich.

Fox News Senate reporter, Chad Pergram reported McCabe indeed invoked his 5th Amendment rights and was a no-show Monday.

Also absent from the Congressional hearing was fired FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Pergram reported: Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) notes they invited former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to testify at IG hrng. Grassley says McCabe invoked the 5th.


Even though McCabe invoked his 5th Amendment rights, lawmakers can still issue him a subpoena and ultimately threaten contempt charges.