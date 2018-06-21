It comes after Europhile Lords decided to repeatedly vote to overrule the referendum result and push for a Customs Union with the EU and for EEA membership, which would mean open borders.
This blatant disregard for democracy has seen the public turn against the unelected House that now has very little public support.
Field is taking up the mantle for change, tweeting: "Brexit should begin a British renaissance that starts with the abolition of the House of Lords - I will present a Bill on Tuesday that seeks to replace the Lords with a new senate."
As he writes for The Telegraph: "One of the many good side-effects of Brexit should be the abolition of the upper House and its replacement by a much smaller senate."
Brexit should be the beginning of a democratic revolution in Britain. The Lords must go.
Comment: Westmonster also notes the petition with 90,000 signatures calling for the abolishment of the House of Lords:
Petition for referendum on abolishing House of Lords passes 90,000 signatures by WestmonsterPolitics
More than 90,000 people have now signed a petition calling for a referendum on abolishing the House of Lord - an incredible surge from 56,000 on Friday as Westmonster then reported.
It comes after Europhile Lords outrageously voted to keep the UK locked inside an EU Customs Union, which would stop Brexit Britain from negotiating global trade deals. This of course totally goes against the will of the people and the referendum result.
87% of those who voted in a Westmonster poll backed scrapping the Lords.
At 100,000 signatures the petition will be considered for a debate in Parliament. So make sure you sign it!
Leaving the European Union will revitalise British democracy. But domestically we need huge changes as well. The House of Lords is well past its sell-by date. Time to ditch it.
Presumably, if a motion of this kind is a success, it'll have to be approved by The House of Lords. LOL.