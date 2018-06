The House of Lords needs to go! If you agree then please chip in and support Westmonster so that we can keep the pressure up on the establishment. Thank you!

The eminently sensible Labour MP Frank Field has made another great call - he wants to see the unelected House of Lords abolished.This blatant disregard for democracy has seen the public turn against the unelected House that now has very little public support Field is taking up the mantle for change, tweeting: "Brexit should begin a British renaissance that starts with the abolition of the House of Lords - I will present a Bill on Tuesday that seeks to replace the Lords with a new senate."As he writes for The Telegraph : "One of the many good side-effects of Brexit should be the abolition of the upper House andBrexit should be the beginning of a democratic revolution in Britain. The Lords must go.