Man claiming to be Bill Clinton's son requests paternity test
The American Mirror
Sun, 17 Jun 2018 00:00 UTC
This Father's Day, Williams, who says Bill Clinton is his father, is backing calls for Clinton to undergo a paternity test to prove - or disprove - his assertion.
"Retweet!" Williams tweeted, sharing a post from Carl Barvensky Paul, who urged President Trump to use his "presidential power" to get Clinton to do a DNA test.
"I'm willing to pay for the test including a $20k donation on your next campaign," he said.
He retweeted a tweet from Right Chick, who urged Clinton take a paternity test.
"In doing so," she wrote, "one of two things will happen:
1. Finally legitimize & acknowledge your son @danney_williams.
OR
2. Put the rumors to rest forever
She included the hashtags "#BillClintonSon" and "#ClintonKid".
Appearing at the National Press Club shortly before the 2016 election, Williams made an emotional plea to Clinton intern and lover Monica Lewinsky, but also to the people he says are his family.
"I also want to take this opportunity to appeal to my step-mom, Hillary Clinton," Williams said.
"She has the power to have Bill Clinton provide a DNA sample," which Williams is attempting to secure through threatened legal action.
"I heard Hillary say she spent her life helping children. If black lives truly matter to her, why not mine?" he said.
"Why don't you care about me, Hillary? Are you embarrassed about me? Hillary, are you ashamed of me? I am black, I am real," he said, appearing to fight back tears.
"Hillary, please don't deny my existence. You are my step-mother, Chelsea is my sister, Bill Clinton is my father," Williams said.
"Please just step up at this time and treat me like the equal member of your family.
"I heard her say before it takes a village to raise a kid, I just want her to accept me in her village today," Williams said.
In a letter to her attorneys, Williams is asking for access to the notorious blue dress Lewinsky was wearing when she was with Bill Clinton in the White House.
"There is one other way the question of whether Bill Clinton is my father would be by obtaining a small, complete and valid DNA sample from your blue dress, which multiple news sources reported has been preserved," Williams wrote to Lewinsky, according to a letter posted by InfoWars.
"I respectfully request you provide the sample of genetic matter we require so that we may match it with my own sample."
In another part of the letter, Williams attempted to strike a kinship with Lewinsky.
"I was not surprised to learn that Hillary called you a 'stalker' and much, much worse. Hillary Clinton abused us both. I call out to you for your help," he wrote.
No Clinton - Bill, Hillary or Chelsea - have acknowledged Williams' existence.
BWAHAHAHAHAHA....and dont forget your step-sister...Chelsea Hubbell...
But back then in the last divorce I ever touched, my client, was 22, and divorced with a 3 year old kid. At that divorce, my client made 16K a year and owed his ex $500 a month.
Then, some girl he slept with but swore it wasn't his kid, (well he never even heard about the kid until the mom who had moved to Atlanta before she knew she was pregnant - she never claimed he was the father. Then when the kid was 17 years old, she claimed the kid was his. (This was 'out of the blue.)'
Now this girl he slept with one time at age 16? had gone on and gotten married, had that kid, and another. Before she left Florida, she was on food stamps for a month or such. SHE got a free lawyer. That free to mom lawyer had gotten a child support award of $500 per month.
So think about it. The guy was paid $16K a year, his take home pay was probably 12K/year; but half of that went to ex wife. Now this bitch from the past shows up and the law above (6 years to claim and prove) had been ruled unconstitutional as unfair to bastards. So that the time for claiming that unknown to daddy child was extended from 4 years to kid hits 18 years pljus four years, but if the kid went to school full time, then it would go to age 22 plujs four years - and then daddy owes child support for 22 years for a kid he didn't even know about.
So the atlanta Mom's FREE ATTORNEY - and FREE despite the fact that she and her husband in Atlanta made over $80k/ a year - she got a second award of $500/monthg against my client. Also, my client had to pay me, too! But he first had to pay his child support of 12K a year while his take home pay was 12K a year.
And guess what the law in its wisdom would do? Either you paid, or you lost your drivers' license (in Florida, that equates to losing your job) and/or went to jail. The system screwed guys so bad back then that I never touched another divorce case.
So if that old law situation ever or still exists wherever that guy is, he might still be able to force Bill into something. I don't know. The fact I recall hearing about this before tells me that whoever that kid had for a lawyer back when he first raised this matter, sold him out.
Whatever. Bad memories. I don't wish to think about it any more. (My client was a good guy who deserved much, much better, but the system rewarded the laziest. Sound familiar?)
R.C.
An adult crying out to be recognized as a member of the family has nowhere near the impact that a paternity suit over a child would have.
