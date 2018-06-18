From Bloomberg, "Twitter to Face Claims by 'White Advocate' Over Banned Accounts":
Twitter Inc. lost its bid to dismiss a lawsuit by a "white advocate" who was banned from the site in a challenge to the company's ability to exclude users it deems objectionable.American Renaissance broke the news on Gab, a Twitter alternative with a focus on free speech.
California Superior Court Judge Harold Kahn in San Francisco rejected Jared Taylor's claims that Twitter violated his free speech rights and discriminated against him when it permanently suspended his accounts in December.
But he said Taylor properly supported his allegations that Twitter's policy of suspending accounts, in the judge's words, "at any time, for any reason or for no reason" may be unconscionable and that the company calling itself a platform devoted to free speech may be misleading and therefore fraudulent.
court proceedings.
In a video posted to YouTube in February, Taylor explained his reasoning for suing Twitter and said the case could have wide-reaching implications for everyone being censored on the site for their political views.
UPDATE: Taylor's lawyers celebrated the news on Twitter:
The Associated Press has also covered the news:
American Renaissance issued their own press release on the ruling Friday.
Comment: Will Twitter think twice before censoring and manipulating content for its Deep State-aligned ends? See more: