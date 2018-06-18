James Comey
Former FBI Director James Comey
But HIS emails!

There's a section of the Department of Justice Inspector General report which says that several FBI officials, including James Comey, used a personal email accounts to do government business.


The Washington Post reports that Michael Horowitz found five instances where Comey used a personal account to draft or forward emails on official matters. This development comes amid other portions of the report which state that even though he wasn't affected by "political bias," he broke with standard protocol when he oversaw the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Someone might have some 'splaining to do.