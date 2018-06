A group of between a dozen and twenty asylum seekers armed with various weapons launched an attack on police officers attempting to move a 20-year-old Liberian to another facility.The incident took place at an asylum shelter in the city of Göttingen in Lower Saxony earlier this week when officers attempted to remove the 20-year-old and he refused to co-operate, Die Welt reports The city spokesman said that police were still investigating the incident and so far no arrests have been made other than the 20-year-old Liberian, who was brought to a psychiatric unit as he threatened suicide during the incident.100 or so asylum seekers live in the shelter in total, coming mostly from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Liberia, and the Ivory Coast.The attack is the latest act of violence by asylum seekers toward police officers. Earlier this week a failed Nigerian asylum seeker set for deportation managed to wrestle away the firearm of an officer and attempted to shoot the police The incident sparked criticism from the German police union, who said it was unacceptable.Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter at @TomlinsonCJ or email at ctomlinson(at)breitbart.com